Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 146 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

NYSE CVX opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.