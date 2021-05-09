PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $708,222.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $8.46 million and $708,222.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00088156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00794839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.37 or 0.09134954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

