HedgeTrade Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,464.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $539.90 million and approximately $123,464.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014165 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005696 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006731 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

