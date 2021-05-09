Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $703,988.35 and $527.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00088156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00794839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.37 or 0.09134954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.