Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY21 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.050 EPS.

CAH opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.