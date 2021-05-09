General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 222,365 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

General Electric stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.