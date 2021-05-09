TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

