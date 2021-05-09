Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 303.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in General Motors by 858.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,463 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.