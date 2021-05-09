WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $271.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

