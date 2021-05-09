D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

