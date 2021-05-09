Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,887 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.69 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

