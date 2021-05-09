Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Perficient posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Perficient by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Perficient by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 474,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

