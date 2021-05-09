Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 474,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,129. Chimerix has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $702.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

