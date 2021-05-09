Field & Main Bank Buys 57 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA stock opened at $592.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

