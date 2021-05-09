SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $309,680.33 and $33,166.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 78.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

