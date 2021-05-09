Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

MDXG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 291,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,440,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.