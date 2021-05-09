Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.94. Kforce reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

KFRC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 84,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,961. Kforce has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $209,632.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Kforce by 3.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

