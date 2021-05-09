MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

