IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 36,305 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 207.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

