WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 119 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $417.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $419.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average of $350.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

