iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $86,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

