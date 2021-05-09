Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

