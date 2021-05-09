Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $2.38 on Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $9.52 million and $5.34 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00250587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.76 or 0.01224126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.39 or 0.00788011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,362.36 or 0.99919084 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

