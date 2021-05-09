Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KWR traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average of $251.06. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

