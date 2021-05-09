Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $11.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,450. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

