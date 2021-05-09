Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.
NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 207,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.
In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.