Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 207,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

