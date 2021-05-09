Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,920. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.