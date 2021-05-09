Zacks: Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 584,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Compugen has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $518.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.