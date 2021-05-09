Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.