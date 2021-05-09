TCF National Bank Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,517 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,728,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,244,000 after purchasing an additional 511,127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.19 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

