Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 4,861 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 238.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

