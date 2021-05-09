Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $35.17 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.75.

Shares of CHTR opened at $693.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $696.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

