Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPLG stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

