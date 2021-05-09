Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

