812 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $235.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,822,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428,565. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

