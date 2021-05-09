The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

