ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $3.56 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $483.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.29 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

