Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.90. The company had a trading volume of 546,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,106. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $166.19 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

