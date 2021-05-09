Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

