Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.94 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 66.1% lower against the dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $27.94 million and approximately $630,651.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002153 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

