OneLedger (OLT) Reaches Market Cap of $8.30 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $334,367.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00796745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.01 or 0.09245563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

