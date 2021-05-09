$0.78 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Cohu posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth about $927,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cohu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 382,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,792. Cohu has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

