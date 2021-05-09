Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 430,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,650 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 61,960 shares valued at $893,159. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

