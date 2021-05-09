DecentBet Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,744.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $858,879.92 and approximately $7,744.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 77% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00796745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.01 or 0.09245563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

