Field & Main Bank Purchases 135 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,157.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.99 and its 200-day moving average is $479.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

