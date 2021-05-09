Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Raised by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $137.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

