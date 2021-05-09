Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

