Greenleaf Trust Purchases 9,417 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 373,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,004,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $174,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

