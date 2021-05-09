Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $168.69 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

