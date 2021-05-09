Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.40 on Thursday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

